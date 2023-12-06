Plane bound for New England airport makes emergency landing following apparent bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, — Two people are under arrest after a bomb threat forced a plane bound for New England to divert to another airport.

Passengers on board captured the moment one of the people was taken into custody and apologized to everyone on board.

The man and woman were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida.

People on board say the Breeze Airways flight left Orlando around 4:30 yesterday on its way to Providence.

Passengers on board then heard a man and woman arguing.

After about 45 minutes in the air, the pilot made an emergency landing in Jacksonville.

Ben Ryan with Boston 25′s sister station, Action News Jax, spoke with two passengers on the plane and they said someone talked about a bomb while they were seated. The flight was grounded after being in the air for about 45 minutes.

“The guy said I’ll tell people you have a bomb in your bag and she said I’ll tell them you have weapons on you.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

