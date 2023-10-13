Plainville man accused of stabbing mother to death found not guilty by reason of insanity

PLAINVILLE, Mass — A Plainville man indicted for murder for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in 2019 was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday.

Sean Murphy, 25, was in Foxboro after Plainville police found 51-year-old Carlyn D. Murphy dead from stab wounds in their Plainville home on October 24, 2019.

After his arrest, Murphy pled not guilty at his Wrentham District Court arraignment before Judge Steven Thomas and has been held since that date, primarily at the Bridgewater State Hospital, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said.

“Mr. Murphy underwent a mental health evaluation by request of defense and found to be not criminally responsible for his actions on the night of the murder,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely sought a second opinion, and the second examiner confirmed the lack of criminal responsibility.”

Court documents say Carlyn Murphy’s body was found on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds after getting a 911 call from her husband, Patrick Murphy. He told police he believed his son did it.

Later, Foxborough Police found Murphy’s vehicle at Patriot Place. When he was frisked, they allegedly discovered another knife.

Murphy was ordered to return to Bridgewater State Hospital following the jury-waived trial on Thursday.

“Cases involving family members and mental health issues present particular complexities – our society has provisions for dealing with criminal acts that result from mental illness,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “I thank Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely and Victim/Witness Advocate Jennifer Bishop for their work seeing this case through to this sad, but apparently just result.”





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group