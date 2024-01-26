Pilot pulled from wreckage of plane crash in southern New Hampshire neighborhood

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in southern New Hampshire shortly after takeoff on Friday morning, leaving the pilot trapped in the wreckage, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a plane down on Colonial Drive in Londonderry around 7:30 a.m. learned Wiggins Air Flight 1046 had crashed after departing Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Londonderry Fire Department told Boston 25 News that the pilot of the plane was extricated. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The Beechcraft 99 aircraft was headed for Presque Isle International Airport in Maine, the FAA said.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is about eight miles away from Colonial Drive.

Video from the scene showed several police and fire vehicles parked along the street.

The FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane. It’s unclear if anyone in the area of the crash site was hurt.

A FlightAware animation showed the plane (green flight path) encountering an issue almost immediately after takeoff and circling back toward the airport in an apparent attempt to get clearance to land before the crash.

The animation then continued with an estimated flight path (highlighted in white) to Presque Isle in Maine.

Animation shows flight path of plane before New Hampshire crash

The National Transportation Safety Board will assist the FAA with an investigation into the cause of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

