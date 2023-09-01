Pilot hit in head by plane propeller at Norwood Airport

NORWOOD, Mass. — The pilot of a small plane was hospitalized with a head injury after being struck by a propeller at Norwood Airport.

Norwood Police received a call Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. for an incident a the airport after a pilot was struck in the head by the planes propeller.

Police said the pilot was trying to manually start his plane when the propeller swung around and struck him in the head giving him a laceration.

The pilot was transported to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

