Pickup truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 93 north in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A pickup truck was engulfed in flames on Interstate 93 north in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to the highway at 1:11 p.m. before exit 33.

Officers said the operator, who was not identified, was out of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

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It is unclear what caused the fire.

The truck was towed from the scene.

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