Pickup truck destroys Nantucket landmark in hit-and-run crash

A Nantucket landmark was destroyed late Sunday night after a pickup truck smashed into it at a high speed.

According to the Nantucket Current, the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m.

A white Chevy Silverado struck the fountain head-on, leaving the fountain in hundreds of pieces.

The Current also reports that the driver of the truck fled the area but was found two hours later in the parking area behind Holdgate’s Island Laundry on Vesper Lane.

This is the second time in four years that the fountain has been hit.

The foundation was anonymously donated in 1885 and is dedicated to the memory of Lieutenant Max Wagner, according to the Nantucket Historical Association.

It is not known what charges the driver may be facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group