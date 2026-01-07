Pick-up truck careens through front of Beverly home

A Beverly family was able to avoid injuries after a pick-up truck slammed into the home Tuesday night.

The pick-up truck smashed right through the front of the Hale Street home Tuesday evening.

While no one inside the home was hurt, one of the two people inside the truck were sent to the hospital.

Video from the scene shows that truck is stuck about halfway into the multi-family building.

