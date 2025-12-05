Person taken to the hospital after object fell, struck them in Boston

BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after reports that an object fell on them.

The incident occurred in the area of Jersey Street near Fenway Park.

Boston EMS is confirming they responded to Jersey Street after reports that someone was hit by a falling object.

At this time, it is unclear what hit the person or the status of their condition.

Boston 25 has reached out to the fire department and inspectional services for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

