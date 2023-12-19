Person suffers serious injuries after stabbing near MBTA station in East Boston, police say

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed near an MBTA station in East Boston on Tuesday.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Sumner and Paris Streets, next to Maverick T-stop, just after 1:15 p.m.
Police located a person, who has not been identified, suffering from apparent stab wounds.
The person was transported to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
