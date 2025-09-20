GROTON, Mass. — Groton Police and Fire Departments rushed to Main Street after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

According to Groton police, the incident occurred around 2:07 p.m. when reports came in of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, a preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound through the center of town when the incident occurred.

Person suffers serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Groton (Groton Police Department)

The pedestrian, who was crossing the crosswalk, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted by LifeFlight to UMass Medical Center.

At this time, authorities are still investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

