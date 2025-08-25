Person suffers non-life-threatening injuries following stabbing in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Dorchester.

According to Boston Police, the incident occurred around 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, when officers were dispatched to the area of 11 Helen Street to reports of a stabbing.

Officers located the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made, as Boston Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

