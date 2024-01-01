Person suffers life-threatening injuries in early New Year’s Day shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 34 High Street in the city’s Dorchester section around 5:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed a Boston police K9 and firefighters assisting officers at the scene of the investigation. The area was also been roped off with crime tape.

Boston police told Boston 25 News that their homicide unit was also called to the scene.

There was no word on if any arrests had been made in connection with the shooting.

Police are expected to release additional details at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

