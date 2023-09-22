Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Dorchester

BOSTON — A person was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Friday morning.

According to Boston police, the crash happened in the area of 1200 Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street.

Boston schools tell us that a school bus was traveling down Dorchester Avenue when someone opened their car door. At the same time a bicyclist was traveling on the right, the bicyclist was hit by the open door and then hit the school bus.

Police say this road will be closed until further notice and drivers should seek alternative routes.

The person hurt has life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to city data, there have been 3 bike crashes this year at or near the area of 1200 Dorchester Avenue. Two of those crashes happened on July 6.

There have also been at least 5 reported crashes involving bikes in the area since 2016.

No further information is available.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle with life threatening injuries, the area of 1200 Dorchester Avenue and Hancock Street will be closed until further notice. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 22, 2023

