Person stuck by a train in Abington days after police officer was hit, killed

ABINGTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a train in Abington, just days after another person was struck and killed.

Police Chief John Bonney confirmed that the incident happened at West and Pine Streets.

The condition of the person who was hit by the train is still unknown.

Crews on the scene have been seen testing the railroad crossing system Tuesday morning to check its functionality.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Transit Police for more information.

Earlier this month a beloved Randolph police sergeant was struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Abington.

That preliminary investigation found no mechanical faults on the train.

The MBTA also confirmed the train’s lights and bells were activated and engaged with its horn sounding when Sergeant Scott Sherman was hit and killed.

This accident is in a different location from where last week’s incident took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

