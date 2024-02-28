Person struck, killed by vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police are responding to a fatal pedestrian crash in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, the crash occurred around 4:32 a.m. at Hampden St. and Melnea Cass Blvd.

The crash involved a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Vehicle traffic is shut down both ways at Massachusetts Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd and at Hampden St. and Albany St.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information is available and Boston 25 is on the scene and will update as more information comes into the newsroom.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a fatal crash at Hampden St and Melnea Cass Blvd, traffic is shut down in both directions on Mass and Cass and Hampden and Albany. We urged motorists to seek an alternate route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

