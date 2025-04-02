Person struck and killed by train in Cohasset

COHASSET, Mass. — A person was struck and killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Wednesday morning, officials announced.

The incident took place in the area of the Sohier Street crossing and Rocky Lane Bridge, shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to Cohasset Police, who say they were informed of the incident by the MBTA Commuter Rail operations center.

First responders from both police and fire attempted to provide “lifesaving aid to the victim” but were unsuccessful, police say.

The incident shutdown the Greenbush Commuter line for about an hour.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the person struck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

