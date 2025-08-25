Person shot, suffers non-life-threatening injuries on the South End

BOSTON — A person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the South End.
According to Boston Police, the incident occurred around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, when officers were dispatched to the area of 777 Tremont Street to reports of a person shot.
Officers located the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time, no arrests have been made, as Boston Police continue to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
