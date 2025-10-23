Person shot in Jamaica Plain, police say

BOSTON — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, Wednesday.

Officials responded to St. Rose Street shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, as Boston police and homicide detectives investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group