Person seriously injured following possible assault in South Boston

BOSTON — One person was seriously injured following a possible assault in South Boston.

Around 8:05 on Saturday night, officers responded to a call for an unconscious male suffering from a head injury at the intersection of Ellery Street and Southampton Street.

Upon arrival, officers requested the assistance of Boston EMS. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the individual may have been the victim of an assault and battery.

No arrests have been made at this time, and Boston Police Homicide Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

