Person seriously injured after striking multiple cars in Boston

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after striking multiple cars in Boston on Wednesday morning.

According to Boston police, around 8:01 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20 West Side Drive for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

The victim struck multiple vehicles and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Reconstruction Team have been requested and responded.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group