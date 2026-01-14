Person seriously injured after striking multiple cars in Boston

BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after striking multiple cars in Boston on Wednesday morning.
According to Boston police, around 8:01 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20 West Side Drive for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
The victim struck multiple vehicles and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Reconstruction Team have been requested and responded.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
