Person seriously injured after striking multiple cars in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A person was seriously hurt after striking multiple cars in Boston on Wednesday morning.

According to Boston police, around 8:01 a.m., officers responded to the area of 20 West Side Drive for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

The victim struck multiple vehicles and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives and the Fatal Reconstruction Team have been requested and responded.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

