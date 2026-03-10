Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Lambert Street around 3:30 p.m. for the reported pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cambridge police.

Lambert Street was closed to traffic but had reopened by 7:00 p.m.

