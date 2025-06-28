Person rescued after falling off trail near Falmouth lighthouse

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A person had to be rescued early after tumbling down a steep trail around a Cape Cod lighthouse Saturday morning.

The victim was walking on a steep trail across from the Nobska Lighthouse around 5:21 a.m. when they fell down the steep cliff side overlooking the ocean, according to Falmouth Fire Rescue.

Members of the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team assisted Falmouth firefighters in reaching the injured person and transporting them back up the trail.

The fall victim has non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Falmouth fire officials say.

“The FFRD wishes to thank all the members of the BCTRT who responded and assisted during this incident, as well as the Falmouth Police Department for providing traffic control in the area,“ Falmouth Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

