Person injured in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON — One person is hurt following an early morning shooting in Boston.
According to police, around 3:49 a.m., officers responded to the area of 178 Kneeland Street for a report of a person shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
