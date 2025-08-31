Local

Person hurt following shooting on Tremont Street in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — One person is hurt following a shooting on Tremont Street in Boston.

According to Boston police, around 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of 1522 Tremont Street for a report of a person shot.

The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ballistic damage was located on multiple vehicles and a place of business.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

