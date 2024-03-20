Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Roxbury overnight

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Roxbury.
Around 2:51 a.m. officers responded to the area of 247 Blue Hill Ave. for reports of a person stabbed.
The victim was transported to a location hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Boston Police on the scene believe the victim and suspect knew one another.
The stabbing is under investigation and no additional information is available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
