Person holding baby among targets of masked teens wielding airsoft guns, Somerville police say

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police in Somerville are investigating four incidents in two days where a group of teens shot at bystanders.

Police say the teens are estimated to be around 13-15 years old and wearing masks while they rote bikes in most incidents.

Police say the first incident occurred near Prospect and Somerville Avenue on Tuesday. The victim received minor injuries.

Also on Tuesday, a person was shot on the community path near Gilman Sreet and Walnut Street and also had a minor injury.

On Wednesday, police say a person was shot in the eye on Broadway. It is not currently known how serious the injuries are.

Two individuals, including one holding a baby, were also shot at Argenziano park, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the assaults is asked to contact the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 617-625-1600 (7220).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group