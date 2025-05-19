Person flown to Boston hospital after being struck by lightning in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A person was flown to a Boston hospital with critical injuries after being struck by lightning in New Hampshire over the weekend, fire officials said.

The person’s condition was not known Monday.

On Saturday night, Hooksett firefighters responded to a home on Morningside Drive for a report of a person struck by lightning.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person in critical condition, fire officials said.

Emergency crews "provided advanced life support measures."

The unidentified person was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital, and then flown to the Burn Center at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

A second person, who was not struck by lightning, was evaluated on scene, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

