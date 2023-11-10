Person ejected from car after serious crash on North Andover highway

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on a North Andover highway Thursday night.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 495 northbound just south of Exit 101 around 9:20 p.m. for a report of a crash found a 2104 Jeep Wrangler had slammed through the guardrail, according to State Police.

Authorities say there were two people in the car, one of whom was ejected from the Jeep during the crash.

Both parties were transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

MSP Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services have responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

