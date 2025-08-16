Person arrested, charged with assault following shooting at South Dennis pier

DENNIS, Mass. — A man has been arrested following a shooting that injured a person at a South Dennis pier on Wednesday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 9:05 pm when a 911 call reported a loud bang and a man crying and limping in the parking lot of Pier 134. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Dennis Police Department, the shooting was intentional, and the suspect is a relative of the victim.

On August 14, detectives from the Dennis Police Department, with assistance from the Harwich Police Department and the Regional Cape & Islands SWAT team, arrested Delman-Edwards.

He faces multiple charges, including:

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Firearms Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes.

Delman-Edwards was arraigned in Orleans District Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for August 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

