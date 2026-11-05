Person arrested after reported indecent assault and battery in Centerville

One person has been arrested in connection with alleged indecent assault and battery near a Cape Cod beach early Thursday morning.

Barnstable police officers responded to a Centerville home around 12:30 a.m. for the reported incident.

Officers determined the alleged assault happened in the area of Long Beach Road and involved two people who knew each other.

Officers ultimately arrested one person in connection with the incident, police say.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation, police have determined that this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no known threat or danger to the public at this time,” a Barnstable police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

d

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group