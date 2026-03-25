Pepperoni used to rescue dog that fell in sinkhole on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A dog is back home safe after falling into a sinkhole on the Cape on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old yellow lab, Tessa, fell 12 feet underground after a 2-foot-wide sinkhole opened up in the yard of a home on Jones Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews gave Tessa pepperoni to carry out the rescue from above.

After more than two hours, Tessa was back above terra firma and reunited with her owners.

The Barnstable County Technical Rescue team lent a hand during the rescue.

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