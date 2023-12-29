People of interest sought in connection to Chinatown stabbing, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are searching for two men allegedly involved in a stabbing in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood on Monday.

Police say the stabbing occurred in the area of 279 Tremont Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from stab wounds as well as a second victim with an injury to his face, according to officials. Both victims’ injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspects are described as two white males with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call District A-1 Detectives at (617) 343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

