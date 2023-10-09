Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Peabody on Sunday evening, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers on scene confirmed a man possibly in his 60s was crossing the road on Summit Street near Christina Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on scene, police confirm.

The man was transported to Salem Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Peabody and State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

