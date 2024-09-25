Pedestrian seriously injured, flown to hospital after being hit by car in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A pedestrian was flown to a Boston hospital Tuesday night after they were struck by a car in Norwood.

Police say the collision occurred in the area of Nahatan and Maple Street around 8:00 p.m.

The victim was flown to Boston via medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to officials.

The driver stayed at the scene and was released after officers obtained a statement. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Nahatan Street between Nichols Street and Washington Street will be shut down for an extended period while crews investigate.

Massachusetts State Police were notified for accident reconstruction.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

