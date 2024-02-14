Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by Boston fire truck, police say

BOSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a fire truck in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Boston Police say the crash occurred in the area of Bowdoin Street near Geneva Avenue around 12:25 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the fire engine was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the fire department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

