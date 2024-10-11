Pedestrian killed in crash on busy New Hampshire highway, state police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Part of a busy highway in New Hampshire was closed for hours on Friday morning after a pedestrian was killed in a crash, authorities said.

All lanes on the northbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua were shut to traffic in the area of mile marker 5.2 in Nashua as an investigation into the deadly incident unfolded, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The name of the pedestrian who was fatally struck hasn’t been released and there was no immediate word on the driver involved in the crash.

Aerial video from the scene showed multiple state police cruisers blocking the travel lanes leading up to the scene.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” state police warned in a post on X.

Traffic was being diverted onto an access road and then back onto the highway after the crash.

Two northbound lanes were reopened to traffic just before 9 a.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

#UPDATE: Two northbound lanes are now open. The investigation is still active, Troopers remain on scene. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ F.E Everett Turnpike Northbound is closed in the area of MM 5.2 in Nashua due to a crash. Troopers are on scene investigating. Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible. #NHSP #nhtraffic pic.twitter.com/Rw59YY9Hmw — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) October 11, 2024

Sky 25 is over the scene of a serious crash on Rt 3NB - Everett Turnpike in Nashua NH. Traffic is being diverted onto an access road and then back onto the highway @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YvnaEyNvpB — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) October 11, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

