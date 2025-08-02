Pedestrian injured after being struck by a scooter in Allston

BOSTON — A pedestrian is hurt after being struck by a scooter in Allston on Friday night.

According to Boston police, officers were called to a pedestrian accident involving a stand-up style scooter on Linden St shortly after 10:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the pedestrian, a 24-year-old male, suffering from a head injury and was unconscious.

He was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

The operator of the scooter, a 17-year-old male, suffered a head laceration but was conscious and alert.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

