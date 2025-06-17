Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Mission Hill, police say

BOSTON — A pedestrian is recovering from injuries after being hit by a car in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood on Monday night.

According to police, the collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the area of 835 Huntington Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life threatening.

It’s unclear if the motor vehicle remained at the scene or if the driver will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The collision briefly affected Green Line services near Mission Park.

