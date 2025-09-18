‘Pay attention!’: Pilot of Boston-bound flight scolded for flying too close to Air Force One

BOSTON — Air traffic control audio captured a close call when a Boston-bound flight appeared to fly too close to Air Force One in the sky over Long Island on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melanie Trump were en route to the United Kingdom when a Spirit Airlines flight from Florida to Boston apparently flew parallel to Air Force One, according to investigators.

While the Federal Aviation Administration said the Spirit plane maintained the required separation from Air Force One, an air traffic controller urgently and repeatedly instructed the pilot to keep a distance, scolding them for not responding immediately.

Controller: “Pay attention! Spirit 1300, traffic’s off your left wing by six miles, uh, eight miles, 747.”

Controller: “I’m sure you can who it is. At flight level 320, maintain 330.”

Controller: “Keep an eye out for him, he’s white and blue.”

Controller: “Pay attention! Get off the iPad!”

Spirit says the pilot ultimately followed the controller’s instructions and landed at Logan Airport without incident.

The FAA says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the flight.

