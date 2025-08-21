Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk to miss 2025 season, report says

FOXBORO, Mass. — A New England Patriots wide receiver hoping for a breakout 2025 season will instead spend it on the sidelines.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk will miss all of the upcoming season after suffering a shoulder injury that will require surgery, according to NFL insider Jordan Shultz.

Drafted by the Patriots in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft with 37 overall pick, Polk struggled to make an impact in his rookie campaign, catching only 12 balls on 33 targets.

Polk first injured the shoulder in Week 17 of last season while attempting to make a diving catch, the 23-year-old wideout appeared to reinjure the same shoulder during the Patriots’ first preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

