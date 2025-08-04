Patriots to unveil Tom Brady statue this week. Here’s what fans need to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady’s playing days are finally behind him, but a statue will ensure the GOAT is always standing at Gillette Stadium.

The statue will be unveiled before this Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 15 to 20-minute ceremony conducted by owner Robert Kraft.

The 12-foot statue will stand in the Patriot Place Plaza next to the Patiots Hall of Fame.

Parking lots will open at 3:00 p.m. and gates into Gillette Stadium will open at 5:00 p.m.

Although fans with tickets are allowed to watch the ceremony in the plaza, the Patriots say fans seated inside the stadium will see a video component on the video boards.

An everlasting tribute to the 🐐@TomBrady's statue unveiling will stream live at 6:00 PM THIS FRIDAY. pic.twitter.com/K0cqACTGXj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2025

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on Patriots.com.

