Patriots team plane helps evacuate Americans from the Middle East

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The New England Patriots team plane is being used for a critical mission overseas — helping Americans evacuate from the Middle East amid growing safety concerns.

A State Department official shared a photo showing passengers boarding the aircraft before departure. The plane landed safely this morning in Washington, D.C.

The State Department has been urging U.S. citizens to “depart now” from several countries throughout the region due to “serious safety risks,” but many Americans have faced challenges finding a way out.

The Patriots’ plane offered a much‑needed route home during a tense and uncertain time.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group