Patriots, Seahawks look to move on from old coaches when they meet in New England

Seattle (1-0) at New England (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Seahawks by 3.

Series Record: Seahawks lead 10-9.

Against the spread: Seahawks 0-1, Patriots 1-0

Last Meeting: Seahawks beat Patriots 35-30 on Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle.

Last week: Seahawks beat the Broncos 26-20; Patriots beat the Bengals 16-10.

Seahawks offense: overall (15), rush (9), pass (20), scoring (14)

Seahawks defense: overall (6), rush (12), pass (4), scoring (12)

Patriots offense: overall (19), rush (6), pass (30), scoring (27)

Patriots defense: overall (3), rush (3), pass (12), scoring (2)

Turnover differential: Seahawks plus-1; Patriots plus-2.

Seahawks player to watch

S Julian Love. Asked to be the leader of Seattle’s overhauled defensive system, Love made a significant impact in Week 1. Love had 12 tackles, one forced fumble and the 10th interception of his career in the win over Denver. He was also one of four defensive players who never left the field and was able to make stops near the line of scrimmage but also play deep coverage in the pass game.

Patriots player to watch

QB Jacoby Brissett. The veteran, who is holding down the starting spot for No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye, had a solid game last week. After questions about the offensive line’s ability to protect him through the exhibition season, he was able to avoid pressure with his legs, running seven times for 32 yards. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards, just enough to set up a ground game that picked up 170 yards, and 11 first downs.

Key matchup

New England’s run game against Seattle’s rushing defense. Rhamondre Stevenson gained 120 yards on 25 carries last week, lugging the ball four straight times in the final minutes to pick up a pair of first downs that allowed the Patriots to bleed the clock. The Seahawks were 31st in run defense last season, allowing 138 yards per game, but they gave up just 99 on the ground in their opening 26-20 victory over Denver.

Key injuries

Patriots RG Sidy Sow missed the opener. ... Seattle will be without OLB Uchenna Nwosu, but RT George Fant (knee) and RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique) both have a chance to play.

Series notes

The Patriots have only beaten the Seahawks once in the past 10 years, but that win was in the Super Bowl when Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line to seal the 2014 NFL title. The Seahawks won in 2016 in Foxborough and in 2020 in Seattle.

Stats and stuff

Both teams ushered out longtime coaches — and NFL elder statesmen — after disappointing 2023 seasons. The Patriots fired six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick after the worst season of his career, and the Seahawks got rid of Pete Carroll. ... The Patriots are going for their first 2-0 start since they won eight straight to open the 2019 season. … They did not have any turnovers in the opener. … They haven’t run for more than 170 yards in each of their first two games since 1974. … Coach Jerod Mayo could be just the second Patriots coach to start his career 2-0, joining Pete Carroll, who won his first four games on the New England sideline in 1997. Mike Holovak took over the team with nine games remaining in the 1961 season and earned a tie followed by three wins. … WR DeMario Douglas could be the second Patriot with a receiving first down in each of his first 16 games if he catches one on Sunday. He would match Brandin Cooks (2017). … RB Rhamondre Stevenson is going for the first back-to-back 100-yard rushing games of his career. He had 120 against Cincinnati. … LB Ja’Whaun Bentley is going for back-to-back games with double digits in tackles. He had 12 in the opener. The last Patriot to with back-to-back games of at least 10 total tackles to start a season was Mayo in 2012. … P Bryce Baringer needs has 18 straight games with at least one 50-yard punt. The longest such streak in the NFL (since 1970) was 38 by Shane Lechler (2007-10). ... The first of three scheduled kickoffs this season for Seattle at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Seattle is 16-5 in its past 21 games kicking off at that time. ... QB Geno Smith’s 34-yard TD run last week was the longest run play of his career and he was the oldest player with a TD run of 30 or more yards since 2000. ... Smith was 10 of 13 passing with a TD in the second half in the opener. ... RB Kenneth Walker III had the seventh 100-yard game of his career and didn’t play much in the fourth quarter after straining an abdominal muscle. ... WR Tyler Lockett had 77 yards receiving and pushed him over 8,000 yards receiving in his career. He’s the second player in franchise history to hit that mark. ... DL Leonard Williams was credited with four QB hits in Week 1, tied for second most of any defensive player in the league. ... LB Tyrel Dodson had 10 tackles in the opener in his first start for Seattle. ... Seahawks allowed 231 total yards to the Broncos, fewest allowed by Seattle since Week 6 of last season. ... CB Riq Woolen had his first interception since Week 11 of last season in the opener. Woolen had six interceptions in his rookie season but just two last year. ... P Michael Dickson averaged 48.2 yards per punt on five kicks in the opener. Dickson is averaging 48 yards per kick in his career.

Fantasy tip

If Walker doesn’t play, Seattle is likely to rely heavily on Zach Charbonnet in the backfield. Charbonnet did catch the first touchdown of his career last week on a 30-yard catch and could see a bigger share of the carries in the backfield.

