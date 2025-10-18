Patriots quarterback Drake Maye attends local high school football game

WESTWOOD, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made a surprise appearance at Xaverian Brothers High School on Friday night for their game against the Catholic Memorial Knights.

Maye watched from the sidelines with his wife as the Hawks battled the Knights.

Video shared on social media captured the excitement of the crowd, with fans erupting in chants of “MVP” as Maye stood nearby.

Drake Maye stops by to check out the Xaverian versus Catholic Memorial game pic.twitter.com/Z84keKnjRt — Xaverian Hawks (@Xaverian_Hawks) October 17, 2025

Xaverian remains undefeated this season, improving to 6-0 after a thrilling 25-22 victory over Catholic Memorial.

Maye was selected by the Patriots as the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him one of the most highly anticipated rookie quarterbacks in recent team history.

The Patriots currently sit atop the AFC East and are set to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group