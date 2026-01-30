Patriots QB Drake Maye shares health update as team returns to practice ahead of Super Bowl LX

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye shared an update on his health on Thursday after he popped up on the team’s injury report just as Super Bowl LX preparations got underway at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Maye, a 2026 Pro Bowl selection and finalist for NFL MVP, was listed as a “limited” on Wednesday and Thursday due to an injury to his right throwing shoulder.

Despite the designation, the 23-year-old still went through a normal practice session and said he’s feeling good heading into the Super Bowl matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Maye acknowledged the attention surrounding his shoulder but tried to put concerns to rest, saying he expects to be ready to go.

“I feel good,” Maye said. “I got out there, moved around a good bit today, and I went through the jog-through, so I’m feeling good. I’m looking forward to being ready to go, and this is the game you dream of playing in.”

The Patriots are scheduled to leave Foxboro on Sunday, flying to Santa Clara, California, where the Super Bowl will be played the following Sunday at Levi’s Stadium — home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Before the Patriots leave on Sunday, tens of thousands of fans are expected to pack Gillette Stadium for a Super Bowl send‑off rally.

As the team ramps up final preparations with another practice on Friday, fans will be closely watching injury reports in the days ahead to see if Maye’s status changes before kickoff.

