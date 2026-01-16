Patriots prepare for Texans in AFC divisional round as key player treads toward return

FOXBORO, Mass. — The countdown is on. In just two days, the New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

Patriots fans received encouraging news this week as starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez appears to be progressing well after entering concussion protocol during last Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

Gonzalez left in the fourth quarter but has steadily ramped up his activity — moving from a red non‑contact jersey on Wednesday to a standard blue practice jersey on Thursday.

His return would be a major boost for a Patriots defense preparing for one of its toughest tests of the season.

The winner of Sunday’s matchup will advance to face either Denver or Buffalo in the AFC Championship.

The Patriots know the challenge ahead won’t be easy. Offensive coach Josh McDaniels emphasized the intensity of postseason football.

“This is as big a challenge as we’ve seen all year, he said. ”Each time you win in the playoffs, the next team you play is the best one you’ve played.”

All eyes will also be on quarterback Drake Maye, who enters his second playoff game after a mixed performance last week that included two turnovers.

Fans have been chanting “MVP” for the rookie all season, and he’ll look to deliver another postseason win on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Foxboro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

