Patriots prep for AFC Championship showdown in Denver

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are back on the practice field in Foxboro today as they gear up for Sunday’s AFC Championship matchup against the Denver Broncos.

With just three days to go, the intensity is rising — and so is the anticipation.

The Patriots enter the weekend undefeated on the road this season, a streak they hope to extend in the biggest away game of the year. But with a Super Bowl berth on the line, the pressure is undeniable.

Head coach Mike Vrabel says he’s leaning into the moment with his team, emphasizing preparation and perspective.

Vrabel noted that his players are “two more games experienced in the playoffs than they were two weeks ago,” adding that the focus now is to “play well and prepare and enjoy it.”

Denver will start backup quarterback — and former Patriot — Jarrett Stidham.

Drafted by New England in 2019, Stidham spent three seasons in Foxboro before moving on. He’ll be filling in for injured starter Bo Nix, who has been sidelined late in the season.

Because of the late‑season shift, Stidham hasn’t seen much playing time this year. Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams didn’t sugarcoat his familiarity with the QB, admitting he knows “nothing” about Stidham’s current tendencies but expects the team to study film and prepare accordingly.

The Patriots are attempting to do something they’ve never done in franchise history: win a playoff game in Denver. The Broncos’ home‑field advantage has long been a challenge for visiting teams — especially in the postseason.

Sunday’s AFC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m., with a bid to the Super Bowl on the lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

