Patriots place Matt Corral on rarely used list, left team without notice, according to report

FOXBORO, Mass — Amid a flurry of roster moves Saturday, the New England Patriots raised some eyebrows by choosing to place their recently-signed QB on a rarely used list.

Less than two weeks after signing the Ole Miss product, Matt Corral was placed on the team’s exempt/ left squad list Saturday. Signed in the wake of Bailey Zappe’s release during final roster cutdowns, Corral was the sole QB other than Mac Jones on the active roster while Zappe operated out of New England’s practice squad unit.

But Corral’s absence during Friday’s practice was the first indicator that Zappe would be the backup QB for the Patriots’ season opener on Sunday. Corral’s absence was listed as “not-injury related” and according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, the 24-year-old signal-caller left the team without notice.

QB Matt Corral left the Patriots without notice, according to a source.



Explains the "not injury related" tag on the practice report Friday and his placement on the exempt/left squad list today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 9, 2023

“Corral left the Patriots without notice, according to a source,” writes Kyed. “He doesn’t take up a roster spot, but another team can’t sign him unless the Patriots formally waive him.”

While the transaction drops Corral from the team’s 53-man roster, he can return to the team at any time and be activated once again so long as New England creates space on the active roster.

A 2022 third-round pick by Carolina, Corral missed his rookie year due to a Lisfranc injury and was released during the Panthers’ roster cutdown this summer.

Cornerback Jack Jones will also miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered during practice on Wednesday.

Runningback Ty Montgomery and linebacker Calvin Munson were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at 4:25 p.m. at Gilette Stadium on Sunday.

©2023 Cox Media Group