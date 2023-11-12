Patriots LB Ja’Whaun Bentley inactive against Colts in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bentley misses the game because of a hamstring injury, after playing in all nine of New England’s previous games this season.

Rookie Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is active after he had been listed as questionable and hadn’t practiced because of a knee injury. Cornerback Jack Jones and wide receiver Demario Douglas had been questionable but are active for the Patriots.

Indianapolis’ inactives were guard Arlington Hambright, center Jack Anderson, linebacker Cameron McGrone, tight end Drew Ogletree and cornerback CB JuJu Brents. Ogletree and Brents had been ruled out with injuries earlier in the week.

New England’s inactives were CB Alex Austin, DE Sam Roberts, emergency third-choice quarterback Will Grier, WR DeVante Parker, OT Trent Brown and CB J.C. Jackson.

Parker remains out with concussion, and Brown didn’t make the trip because of a combination of personal reasons and an ankle injury. Jackson didn’t travel for what the team called personal reasons after reportedly being late to the team hotel before last week’s game against Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

