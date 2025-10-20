Patriots fans expect big things from 5-2 team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans in Nashville Sunday, 31-13. This was the team’s fourth consecutive win, and third on the road.

Quarterback Drake Maye became the first Patriots quarterback to complete more than 90% of his passes in a single game with at least 20 attempts. Maye was 21-23 for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maye was the leading factor once again in a New England win. The second-year quarterback is playing like one of the best in the National Football League.

“Drake Maye is playing amazing and Rhamondre is not fumbling so that’s great,” Patriots fan Jaed Pieroni said. “I was expecting a great season, but this is a lot better than I was expecting. Trust me, this is great. Drake Maye airing it down the field I’m loving it. I’m loving seeing the deep ball we haven’t seen that in four years so that’s the best part by far.”

Patriots fans watched the game right outside the Pro Shop at the Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon. Many fans sharing their excitement for the season and how the Head Coach Mike Vrabel has really helped turn things around after back-to-back four-win years.

“Seeing the energy back and excited to watch the games again. Last year almost rooting for losses felt weird but now that we are back its fun,” Fan Ryan Jacobs said. “They have the defense; they have the quarterback. Diggs hasn’t even scored a touchdown yet and we’re dropping 30 points. I think we’ll be good.”

The Patriots are first in the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills behind them at 4-2. Buffalo is on a bye this weekend. Patriots fans are the most confident they’ve been in the team since Brady left and expect big things the rest of the season.

“11 wins I think realistically even better now. I think we have a better shot at winning the division and getting a bye,” Jacobs said.

New England hosts the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium next Sunday, Oct. 25th. Kickoff is at 1p.m. on Boston 25.

